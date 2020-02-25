YORK – The very first live video conferencing hearing was held in York County District Court on Monday morning, Feb. 24.
While there had been conversations about having this ability – in which the defendant is incarcerated elsewhere and is not physically present in the courtroom – but it wasn’t until Monday morning that it actually happened.
Last November, the York County Commissioners voted unanimously to sign off on a quote from the state that led to the installation of the technological equipment. Their vote followed a conversation with Clerk of the District Court Sharilyn Steube, then-York County Attorney Christopher Johnson and York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka.
The project cost $26,000 – but the initial cost will eventually be made up because the costs associated with transporting inmates to court from outside jurisdictions will be going down.
“This project will bring our courtrooms into this century with current technology and save the taxpayers money because we won’t always have to pick up inmates in jails all over the state or in other states to come back here for three minutes of certain types of court hearings,” Johnson said during that meeting with the commissioners. “Those hearings could then be done via video conferencing. It would save money in manhours, travel costs, etc. Not only would it save money, it would also keep those individuals away from the public.”
Steube also noted video conferencing could save major funds when it comes to utilizing interpreters – rather than traveling here, they could do their work via video.
“For an example, we had a defendant who needed to have a language interpreter from the Philippines,” Johnson said. “The closest interpreter was out of state. If that case would have gone to trial, it would have involved travel costs for two interpreters (so they can provide breaks for one another), lodging costs and more for several days. And sometimes there is an issue where an interpreter is needed but that person is far away.”
Proceedings for plea changes, arraignments and sentencings still have to be done in person.
Video conferencing can be used for proceedings such as bond reviews, pre-trial motions, name changes for inmates, inmate divorces, etc.
In the case held Monday morning, it was for a first appearance hearing regarding a motion to revoke a woman’s probation. The woman is currently being held in another county – because of the video conferencing availability, the five-minute hearing was held with her in a room at her current jail location and court officials sitting in their designated places in the York County District Courtroom.
Large screens and ample volume successfully provided what was needed for the conversations to be heard and all participating parties to see one another.
Local court officials said they were pleased the first video-conferenced court hearing went off without any issues or difficulties.
