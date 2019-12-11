YORK – Five families remain to be adopted in this year’s Adopt A Family program.
This program, which is a collaborative effort between the York News-Times and Blue Valley Community Action is in its 30th year.
Fifteen families were chosen as recipients this year – and there are still some who remain for adoption. The families were chosen from among Blue Valley clientele or from recommendations by area pastors and social service agencies.
This is an opportunity for families, individuals, couples, organizations, businesses, etc., to provide things at Christmas for families with children that they wouldn’t otherwise have.
Each family put together a wish list – those lists were already published in the News-Times. The remaining families can be seen at the end of this article and the lists are available at the YNT office.
Each profile includes ages, clothing sizes, needs and wishes of family members so if someone wants to adopt a family, they can get what they need. But those who adopt don’t have to provide everything on the list and they can certainly add whatever they want. These are just guidelines.
A number is assigned to each family to maintain their anonymity.
To adopt a family, call Cheri or Tammi at the newspaper or stop at the office. They will explain the deadline, so the gifts are delivered in time for Christmas.
Monetary donations are another important part of the Adopt A Family program. Each year, financial donations are accepted by the Adopt A Family administrators at the News-Times and then turned over to an account that is managed by Blue Valley Community Action.
This money is accessed throughout the year as Blue Valley officials help individuals and families who fall on hard times . . . paying for utility bills, for vehicle gas, to help with medications, etc., when people can’t pay for those things themselves and have nowhere to turn.
The YNT has again set a goal, a challenge, of $5,000 . . . and there will be updates on the level of giving. Right now, $1,750 in cash donations have been made.
To make monetary donations, funds may be left at the News-Times office, or they may be mailed to Adopt A Family in care of the News-Times, Box 279, York, NE 68467. All checks should be made payable to Adopt A Family. Donations may also be made in a person’s memory or on behalf of an individual or group.
These funds are extremely important as they are often a last resort for people who have emergency situations . . . in March, July, October and at Christmas.
A listing of the donors (unless they want to remain anonymous) will be printed in the YNT.
The following are the remaining family wish lists:
Family #1
A 13-year-old boy would like an Axe body spray set, a Carolina Panthers zip-up hoodie (size medium/large, youth), polo shirts (size medium/large youth) and jeans (size 15, boys/youth).
His 14-year-old sister would like hoodies (size medium/large youth), a coat (size large, blue/turquoise), makeup and accessories, and art supplies.
Their 16-year-old sister would like jeans (size 8, women’s), a grey hoodie (size youth, large), a Bluetooth speaker, and boots with fur (size 8 1/2).
Their mother would like a Dallas Cowboys zip-up hoodie (size large) and house slippers (size large).
Their father would like Nike shoes (size 9).
As a family, they would like a microwave, cookware, pots and pans, board games and movie passes.
Family #9
A 5-year-old girl would like a LOL Surprise doll, a little kids’ vacuum, a Frozen Barbie doll, and a Frozen bed set (full size).
Her 7-year-old brother would like a Colossal Crash Hot Wheels track, a Hot Wheels bed set (twin size), a John Deere hauler semi and a Radical Racer remote control car.
Their mother would like a queen comforter set (in reds and blacks), Lucky U perfume and Bear Paw boots (size 6 ½).
Their father would like jeans (size 32x34), shirts (size large, adult), and tennis shoes (size 10 ½).
As a family they would like a TV, a set of dishes, a shower curtain and rugs.
Family #12
A 9-year-old boy would like jeans (size 10, boys’), an alarm clock, a Nerf gun and ammo, and a Game Boy.
His 10-year-old sister would like a wooden art easel, headphones, acoustic guitar strings for a junior guitar, stencils for art and drawing pencils.
Their 12-year-old sister would like headphones, art supplies (paint, canvasses, brushes), a gingerbread house and a desk lamp.
Their 13-year-old sister would like a music stand for sheet music, a reading book light with batteries, headphones, and a keyboard for beginners (61 keys).
Their mother would like a vacuum, a fuzzy blanket and Scentsy bars.
Their father would like a fuzzy blanket, a flashlight set and a tool set.
As a family, they would like crafting projects and family board games.
Family #13
A 5-year-old girl would like a giant stuffed unicorn, LOL Dolls, clothes (size 7/8, pink or purple), and Frozen boots (size 13).
Her 6-year-old girl would like anything LOL (clothes or dolls), clothes (pants size 10-12, shirts size 14-16, preferably pink), art supplies, Sharpies, paints, and an Elsa piggy bank that you can paint.
Their 11-year-old brother would like Nerf guns and ammo, Yugio cards, athletic pants (size 10-12), and Playstation 4 gift cards.
Their mother would like a stand mixer, Pioneer Woman utensils or kitchenware and sports bras (size 38DD).
Their father would like San Antonio Spurs anything, a gift card for NBA.com store and a winter coat (size XL).
As a family they would like a Pie Face fame, movie passes, zoo passes or community center passes.
Family #14
A 6-year-old girl would like Hatchemal Pixies, a Barbie Fashion Closet, a LOL Surprise Bubbly Surprise doll, and a Barbie.
Her 6-year-old sister would like a baby doll with bath tub, a wagon, Hatchemal and baby doll clothes.
Their 11-year-old brother would like Texas Tech 4th Gen.Amazon eco dot skin, a Nike hoodie (adult size small), a Denver Broncos hoodie (adult size small), and a bucket of baseballs.
Their 13-year-old sister would like a Northface hoodie (women’s, size XS, white), a Big Sky Blue Patagonia crew (women’s, size XS), and Ugg classic short boots (grey, size 8).
Their mother would like a Target gift card.
Their father would like square-toed Ariat boots (size 12) and a Scheels gift card.
As a family, they would like gas cards and tires for their vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.