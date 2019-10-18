YORK — It doesn’t matter how old, how tattered, how faded a kroj is – chances are college student and Czech queen Janae Buckley can bring it back from the brink.
Buckley – a kroj (Czech or Slovak folk costume) restorer -- has long celebrated her heritage, even becoming Miss Nebraska Czech-Slovak Queen 2017-18 and Miss Czech-Slovak U.S. 2018-19. Buckley – who resides in Omaha -- has always been fascinated by folk costumes, she said, but really honed in on the craftsmanship upon becoming a Czech-Slovak Queen in 2013. By the 2014 and 2015 Miss Nebraska Czech-Slovak pageants, she had honed her skills well enough to win the title of Best Authentic Kroj both years. Buckley also won the Best Authentic Kroj award at the national pageant.
“I research heavily so I can do the restoration the most accurately as possible,” Buckley said. And research she must. Over 50 different Czech-Slovak communities and regions have a unique form of kroj. Buckley said she typically relies on Google and books about the history of textiles. Buckley has become so knowledgeable about kroje that she has traveled to workshops and learned from kroj makers in Czech Republic.
A woman’s kroj is made up of a full skirt worn with petticoats underneath. The waistline is defined, and the bodice can be a variety of colorful tops or blouses, and vests paired with unique puffed sleeves. Fine elements – like embroidery, lace, colors or lack of, and more – can tell the story of where the wearer is from, their marital status and wealth, to name a few.
Czech-Slovak men and boys wear kroje as well. Young men wore more colorful designs, though kroj – for both men and women – become elaborate, maybe even extravagant – on their wedding day. It wasn’t uncommon for a young girl to start making her own wedding kroj at a young age.
Buckley has spent hundreds of thousands of hours carefully restoring, replicating and repairing 4 dozen kroje and kroj pieces. Buckley said she puts her heart into each and every one. “I think about how might have worn it, or where they were from,” she said. “I feel very connected to that kroj.”
“I want to bring them back from their former glory, and keep the tradition alive,” she said of her restorations. The earliest kroj Buckley has ever worked on dates from 1910.
Between the countless hours she handcrafts and repairs vintage kroj, Buckley is also a student at Metropolitan Community College. Naturally, she is working on her degree in applied sciences with an emphasis on fashion design, and cultural dress preservation focus.
At the 2019 York Czech Festival, Buckley will be presenting a few items from her collection (her “Kroj closet”), as well as discussing her inspiration and the stories behind her pieces. “I encourage everyone to stop by,” Buckley said.
The Nebraska Czechs of York Czech Festival is Sunday, Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center. For a schedule and more information about the celebration go to https://nebraskaczechsofyork.org/
