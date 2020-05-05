YORK – The Food Bank of Lincoln and members of the Nebraska National Guard distributed free food to York area residents last Friday and the response was incredible.
Done in a drive-through fashion, residents got in line, in their cars, and made their way to the southeast side of the East Hill Church of Christ property where they were handed their pre-bagged food items.
The need was quite apparent as the line of cars stretched for blocks and blocks as more than 220 households received food.
It was a heart warming atmosphere as many of the recipients thanked the guardsmen and women for their service – some older veterans mentioned their past tours of duty and expressed their appreciation to the next generation as they were handed sacks of onions, potatoes and other food items. Some moms were heard saying this was a “God send.”
The distribution line moved quickly and safe social practices were in play the entire time.
While the Food Bank provides this service in York on a monthly basis, this latest food event was met with much greater response than past distributions.
Officials with the Lincoln Food Bank said there were 227 bags of food distributed that day, which was “a very strong turn-out” and considerably higher in number than what has been “normal.”
“We know the need is especially great in our rural service areas because of the limited number of resources available in these areas,” said Michaella Kumke from the Food Bank of Lincoln. “That is why, whenever possible, we are looking at returning to some of our sites and adding additional stops, too. In fact, we will be back in York at East Hill Church of Christ on May 20, from noon-1 p.m. It will be a similar drive-through style with the Nebraska National Guard’s involvement. We are also scheduled to return to York on June 5, again at East Hill Church of Christ, from noon-1 p.m., for our regularly scheduled monthly visit.
“The Food Bank staff is currently on alternating schedules where we have one team in the office tending to activity on-site, including staffing the mobile food distributions, while a second team works from home for a week,” Kumke said further. “The idea is to keep our staff to no more than 10 at any given time and also to ensure we can maintain operations with health and safety for all in mind.”
