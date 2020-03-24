YORK – Cars were lined up Monday morning at the York Middle School as the distribution of free food for all kids through the age of 18 has begun.
Due the school closure, York Public Schools is now offering free sack meals for breakfast and lunch.
Distribution is from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
This will continue until school resumes.
Meals are being distributed in a drive-through manner. Parents, in their vehicles, get in line and as they pull up, school food staff members bring the food to them.
The distribution will continue to be done in the east parking lot of the school.
Each day, during the week, York Public Schools are providing one sack lunch for the current day and one sack breakfast for the next day – per student. On Fridays, the distribution will be for Friday lunch, Saturday and Sunday breakfast and lunch, and Monday breakfast.
The program is for children who live in the York School District. No adult meals are being distributed.
Parents need to complete a form – just once – in order for the school to have enough meals available. Go to this link: Meal Distribution - COVID-19 (https://forms.gle/Fi4g8mQ4F3JzBh4p8). If someone does not have access to this link they should contact one of the schools to get on the list.
