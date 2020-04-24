YORK — According to Feeding America, there were 1,530 individuals in York County facing food insecurity in 2017.
Fast-forward to 2020. National newscasts show dramatic footage from both street and air of long lines winding down streets towards food banks. The coronavirus has had a dramatic effect on food poverty across the nation, and nonprofits are addressing the challenge head-on. “We’re seeing more and more people without jobs; more and more people with children at home, and more mouths to feed,” said Elizabeth King Director, Blue Valley Community Action-York. “Around the country the food banks and food pantries are knocking it out of the ballpark.”
King said she carves out about a half hour each evening for national news and has seen the footage. Times are tough across the nation, King said, but York County seems to be faring better. “We here in York County are so blessed we don’t have that situation.”
Nonetheless, need for food and emergency financial assistance has increased. “That’s what we’re here for, and that’s what we will do as long as we can. We do what we can do because our supply is limited,” King said.
Considering the coronavirus, the main difference between supporting BVCA’s food pantry between 2017 and 2020 are donation avenues. The countywide nonprofit in the past accepted food donations, but now can only utilize monetary donations in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “We’re doing this in hopes to protect our customers and our clients,” King said. “We don’t know who is infected – we don’t know who’s not infected.”
The nonprofit gets much of its food via the Lincoln Food Bank, King said. “We know they have taken precautions to keep everyone safe.”
For BVCA-York, funds are being stretched even farther than usual, as a main component to their food bank fund comes from the BVCA thrift store. The store is closed for the time being and not accepting physical donations like furniture and clothing – also moves to prevent the coronavirus spread. “We use a great deal of that money for food. We are not getting our usual income,” King said.
Feeding America reports that in 2017, York a countywide annual food funding shortfall of $745,000. Chances are needs in York County have increased, as people face coronavirus-related hardships. King said now – even more than ever – donors want to help in any way they can. “We have been immensely blessed beyond measures from residents here in York County.”
King said many still want to donate food, but at this time the best avenue to help those needing emergency assistance – whether it be providing food, or to pay a bill – is through monetary donations. “In order to continue to do that we really appreciate all monetary donations.”
King added that she has confidence in the York area’s ability to weather the COVID-19 storm. “It truly takes a village during tough times, and that’s when you truly shine – that’s what we do in this community.”
*****
Those struggling with food insecurity can reach out to BVCA to make a Monday, Wednesday or Friday food pantry appointment at 402-362-3516. Feeding America food is also available at BVCA-York Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, but on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Parties interested in monetary donations to BVCA-York can send donations to 3401 North Lincoln Ave.
