York Police Department
• Thursday at 1:23 a.m., report of a disturbance in the Waco area.
• Thursday at 5:20 a.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Thursday at 5:22 a.m., report of a fire in the York area.
• Thursday at 7:51 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the Bradshaw area.
• Thursday at 7:57 a.m., report of a transient in the Bradshaw area.
• Thursday at 7:58 a.m., report of a cow running loose in the Lushton area.
• Thursday at 8:59 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the Benedict area.
• Thursday at 9:08 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the McCool area.
• Thursday at 11:37 a.m., report of a fire in the York area.
• Thursday at 12:57 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Waco area.
• Thursday at 4:35 p.m., assisted an outside agency in the York area.
• Thursday at 6:15 p.m., assisted an outside agency in the York area.
• Thursday at 8:56 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the Waco area.
• Thursday at 10:41 p.m., assisted a motorist in the Bradshaw area.
• Friday at 12:20 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the Utica area.
