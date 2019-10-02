York Police Department
• Monday at 8:16 a.m., report of a juvenile-related situation on N. Washington Ave.
• Monday at 3:07 p.m., report of a suspicious man who walked in a back door at a property on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Monday at 4:01 p.m., report of an accident on Meadow View Drive and N. Lincoln Ave.
• Monday at 4:19 p.m., report that a dog had been left in a vehicle on N. Platte Ave.
• Monday at 4:38 p.m., report of a suspicious man on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Monday at 7:15 p.m., report that someone was driving under the influence on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Monday at 7:58 p.m., report that the city was flushing hydrants.
• Monday at 8:52 p.m., report that a boy was refusing to go to school.
• Monday at 9:11 p.m., report of criminal trespassing.
• Monday at 10:13 p.m., report of an intoxicated man on E. 10th St.
• Monday at 10:59 p.m., report that someone was requesting funds.
• Tuesday at 1:30 a.m., report that a man was riding a bike, looking into cars, on N. Nebraska Ave.
• Tuesday at 1:35 a.m., report of an open door on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Tuesday at 2:27 a.m., report of a suspicious man walking up and down Enterprise Ave.
• Tuesday at 5:01 a.m., report that a dog was running loose on N. Grant Ave.
• Tuesday at 6:16 a.m., report that someone was making threats on social media.
York County Dispatch
• Monday at 1:07 a.m., report of a fire in the York area.
• Monday at 1:46 a.m., report of a fire in the Henderson area.
• Monday at 2:25 a.m., report of a fire in the York area.
• Monday at 7:53 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Monday at 8:32 a.m., received information regarding a situation in York.
• Monday at 8:32 a.m., report of an accident in the McCool area.
• Monday at 11:22 a.m., report of suspicious activity in the Waco area.
• Monday at 11:44 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the York area.
• Monday at 12:19 p.m., assisted a motorist in the Waco area.
• Monday at 4:26 p.m., report of a transient in the York area.
• Monday at 4:38 p.m., assisted an outside agency in the York area.
• Monday at 4:52 p.m., report that someone was disturbing the peace in the Gresham area.
• Monday at 5:19 p.m., report of a missing juvenile in the Henderson area.
• Monday at 6:17 p.m., report f traffic offenses in the Waco area.
• Monday at 6:18 p.m., assisted at the jail.
• Monday at 7:09 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Monday at 7:50 p.m., provided warrant service.
• Monday at 8:03 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Bradshaw area.
• Monday at 8:58 p.m., report of a liquor violation in the McCool area.
• Monday at 10:43 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Monday at 11:29 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the Henderson area.
