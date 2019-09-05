York County Dispatch
• Monday at 8:10 a.m., report that someone parked in a fire lane at a business on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Monday at 8:37 a.m., report of suspicious circumstance, as a door was hanging open.
• Monday at 9 a.m., report of a medical emergency on Meadow View Drive.
• Monday at 2:42 p.m., report of a domestic issue on N. Grant Ave., as a car was reported stolen.
• Monday at 5:37 p.m., assisted the sheriff’s department on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Monday at 5:43 p.m., report that a woman was upset and threw trash everywhere as she wasn’t able to buy cigarettes.
• Monday at 8:37 p.m., received information regarding controlled substances.
• Monday at 9:47 p.m., assisted a motorist.
• Monday at 10:41 p.m., report that someone needed lift assistance.
• Tuesday at 12:30 a.m., report that an intoxicated female was being belligerent.
• Tuesday at 3:05 a.m., provided foot patrol in the area of N. Grant Ave.
• Tuesday at 7:32 a.m., report of a stalled vehicle on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Tuesday at 8:08 a.m., report of a dog running loose on E. 15th St.
• Tuesday at 10:46 a.m., report of a suspicious vehicle sitting by an ATM on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Tuesday at 11:02 a.m., report that a vehicle had been in a parking lot for a long period of time.
• Tuesday at 12:51 p.m., report of a theft of money on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Tuesday at 12:53 p.m., report that traffic control was needed as there were 10 blade trucks at the interchange.
• Tuesday at 12:55 p.m., report that vehicles were parked too close to the corner on N. Delaware Ave.
• Tuesday at 2:41 p.m., checked on the welfare of a pedestrian.
• Tuesday at 7:21 p.m., report that someone was being harassed.
• Tuesday at 8:05 p.m., report of a previous sexual assault.
• Tuesday at 8:23 p.m., report that people had been evicted from a property but they were refusing to leave.
• Tuesday at 9:53 p.m., report that someone stole a Confederate flag from a property on N. Platte Ave.
• Wednesday at 12:454 a.m., report that someone broke into a house and stole items on N. McKaig Ave.
