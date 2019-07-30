York County Dispatch
• Friday at 12:35 a.m., report of suspicious activity in the Waco area.
• Friday at 7:04 a.m., report of an accident with injury in the York area.
• Friday at 7:15 a.m., report of criminal mischief in the York area.
• Friday at 7:37 a.m., report of suspicious activity in the York area.
• Friday at 8:28 a.m., 8:46 a.m., 10:18 a.m., 10:39 a.m., 12:11 p.m., and 3:49 p.m., reports of medical emergencies in the York area.
• Friday at 9:12 a.m., report of cattle running loose in the Bradshaw area.
• Friday at 9:36 a.m., report of suspicious activity in the York area.
• Friday at 10:30 a.m., report of telephone offenses in the McCool area.
• Friday at 11:30 a.m., assisted a motorist.
• Friday at 1 p.m., report of a civil dispute in the Gresham area.
• Friday at 2:30 p.m., report of an accident with injury in the York area.
• Friday at 3:04 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Waco area.
• Friday at 4:15 p.m., assisted a motorist in the York area.
• Friday at 4:58 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the York area.
• Friday at 5:21 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Friday at 6:02 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Friday at 7:12 p.m., assisted a motorist in the York area.
• Friday at 7:27 p.m., report of an abandoned vehicle in the York area.
• Friday at 7:43 p.m., report of harassment in the Gresham area.
• Friday at 9:40 p.m., report of a traffic offense in the York area.
• Friday at 11:21 p.m., report of a fire in the York area.
• Saturday at 1:30 a.m., report of a traffic stop in the McCool area.
• Sunday at 2:14 a.m., 5:03 p.m., 7:24 p.m., 7:35 p.m., reports of traffic stops in the York area.
• Sunday at 8:11 a.m., report of a drunk driver in the Waco area.
• Sunday at 9:43 a.m., report of cattle running loose in the Henderson area.
• Sunday at 11:04 a.m., 12:53 p.m., 1:43 p.m., 6:41 p.m. and 10:02 p.m., reports of traffic offenses.
• Sunday at 7:24 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the Henderson area.
• Sunday at 9:09 p.m., assisted a motorist in the Utica area.
• Sunday at 11:56 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.