York County Dispatch
• Sunday at 12:51 a.m., 2:56 a.m., 11:28 a.m., 11:36 a.m., 5:02 p.m., 8:08 p.m., 10:05 p.m., reports of traffic offenses and traffic stops.
• Sunday at 3:07 a.m., report of suspicious activity in the Waco area.
• Sunday at 7:37 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Sunday at 7:55 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the McCool area.
• Sunday at 9:17 a.m., report of sexual assault in the York area.
• Sunday at 10:18 a.m., report of a traffic hazard in the York area.
• Sunday at 12:14 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Sunday at 12:35 p.m., report of an issue with a railroad crossing in the Waco area.
• Sunday at 1:20 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the Waco area.
• Sunday at 1:38 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the Bradshaw area.
• Sunday at 5:52 p.m., report of an accident with injury in the York area.
• Sunday at 7:25 p.m., report of a fire in the York area.
• Sunday at 7:38 p.m., assisted a citizen in the Bradshaw area.
• Sunday at 9:05 p.m., report of a disturbance in the Gresham area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.