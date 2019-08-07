Handcuff / For the record stock

York County Dispatch

• Monday at 12:11 a.m., report of suspicious activity in the Thayer area.

• Monday at 12:24 a.m., 12:25 a.m., 1:31 a.m., 1:52 a.m., reports of traffic stops.

• Monday at 12:47 a.m., report of a medical transfer.

• Monday at 1:01 a.m., 1:14 a.m., assisted motorists in the York area.

• Monday at 6:01 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.

• Monday at 11:33 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the York area.

• Monday at 2 p.m., report of a theft in the Exeter area.

• Monday at 2:18 p.m., report of a dog running loose in the Bradshaw area.

• Monday at 7:03 p.m., assisted a motorist in the Waco area.

• Monday at 7:29 p.m., report of criminal mischief in the York area.

• Monday at 10:10 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the Utica area.

