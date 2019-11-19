York Police Department
• Friday at 9:18 a.m., assisted an outside agency on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Friday at 10:49 a.m., report of a traffic-related situation on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Friday at 2:54 p.m., received a request to assist with the transport of a woman.
• Friday at 3:03 p.m., report of suspicious activity on W. Eighth St.
• Friday at 3:30 p.m., received a report of a situation involving a snake on N. Maine Ave.
• Friday at 3:32 p.m., report of suspicious activity on N. Greenwood Ave.
• Friday at 3:39 p.m., received information regarding a parking complaint on N. Nebraska Ave.
• Friday at 4:53 p.m., report of a disturbance on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Friday at 6:56 p.m., report of a theft on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Friday at 7:02 p.m., provided assistance to an individual.
• Friday at 8:14 p.m., report of a medical emergency on E. Nobes Road.
• Friday at 10:18 p.m., report of a parking complaint on N. Nebraska Ave.
• Friday at 1:53 p.m., report of criminal mischief on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Friday at 2:31 p.m., report of a domestic dispute on N. Iowa Ave.
• Friday at 3:07 p.m., report of a dog running loose on N. Burlington Ave.
• Friday at 9:52 p.m., report of a stolen cat on N. Burlington Ave.
• Friday at 10:39 p.m., assisted the sheriff’s department on Road N.
• Saturday at 4:22 a.m., report that a man was passed out in a hallway on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 8:56 a.m., made a request for an EPC evaluation.
• Saturday at 10:49 a.m., report of an assault on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 11:39 a.m., report of a theft on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 12:28 p.m., report of physical harassment on N. Grant Ave.
• Saturday at 12:54 p.m., assisted an outside agency on Highway 81.
• Saturday at 2:58 p.m., report of a theft on E. Nobes Road.
• Saturday at 8:06 p.m., report of criminal trespassing on N. Grant Ave.
• Saturday at 9:05 p.m., report of a traffic-related incident on S. 35th St.
York County Sheriff’s Department
• Friday at 12:24 a.m., assisted an outside agency in the York area.
• Friday at 8 a.m., report of a burglary in the York area.
• Friday at 9:35 a.m., report of telephone offenses in the McCool area.
• Friday at 10:44 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Friday at 11:10 a.m., assisted a motorist in the Benedict area.
• Friday at 2:47 p.m., assisted an outside agency in the Waco area.
• Friday at 3:35 p.m., report of an animal issue in the Exeter area.
• Friday at 5 p.m., report of harassment in the Gresham area.
• Friday at 5:13 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the York area.
• Friday at 7:52 p.m., report of a dog running loose in the McCool area.
• Friday at 8:13 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Friday at 9:39 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Friday at 9:46 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Friday at 10:28 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the York area.
• Friday at 11:30 p.m., assisted a motorist in the York area.
• Saturday at 12:13 a.m., assisted an agency in the Seward area.
• Saturday at 12:23 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Saturday at 12:48 a.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Saturday at 5:17 a.m., report of an accident with injury in the Seward area.
• Saturday at 12:41 p.m., 1:02 p.m., and 10:22 p.m., reports of traffic offenses.
• Saturday at 6:20 p.m., 7:38 p.m., 7:521 p.m., reports of traffic stops.
• Sunday at 3:21 a.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Sunday at 3:31 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Sunday at 3:53 a.m., report of a traffic stop.
• Sunday at 4:30 a.m., 7:18 a.m., 8:46 a.m., reports of medical emergencies in the York area.
• Sunday at 10:14 a.m., report of a transient in the Waco area.
• Sunday at 12:43 p.m., 3:07 p.m., 9:11 p.m., reports of traffic offenses.
• Sunday at 3:27 p.m., report of a hunting violation in the McCool area.
• Sunday at 5:12 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the York area.
• Sunday at 8:15 p.m., report of suspicious activity in the Waco area.
• Monday at 2:11 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
