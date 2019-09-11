York County Dispatch
• Monday at 9:38 a.m., report of an automatic alarm being activated in the Henderson area.
• Monday at 12:45 p.m., report of a theft in the York area.
• Monday at 1:19 p.m., report of a theft in the Bradshaw area.
• Monday at 1:49 p.m., report of telephone offenses in the Bradshaw area.
• Monday at 1:53 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Seward area.
• Monday at 3:12 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the York area.
• Monday at 5:14 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the Bradshaw area.
• Monday at 6:59 p.m., assisted a motorist in the Utica area.
• Monday at 7:58 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Monday at 8:26 p.m., report of harassment in the Gresham area.
• Monday at 9:29 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Bradshaw area.
• Monday at 11:27 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the Henderson area.
