York County Dispatch
• Friday at 12:53 a.m., 3:48 a.m., 11:24 a.m., 12:25 p.m., reports of medical emergencies in the York area.
• Friday at 7:24 a.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:21 p.m., 3:37 p.m., 5:41 p.m., 9:22 p.m., 10:01 p.m., and 2:01 a.m., reports of traffic offenses and traffic stops.
• Friday at 7:48 a.m., report that someone was bitten by a dog in the York area.
• Friday at 1:32 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the Waco area.
• Friday at 3:55 p.m., assisted a motorist in the York area.
• Friday at 5:43 p.m., report of suspicious activity in the York area.
• Friday at 6:19 p.m., report of an accident with injury in the Aurora area.
• Friday at 7:04 p.m., report of an accident in the Seward area.
• Friday at 7:05 p.m., report that someone was driving under the influence in the York area.
• Friday at 8:17 p.m., report that a pivot was watering a roadway in the York area.
• Friday at 9:58 p.m., report that a dog was running loose in the Utica area.
• Friday at 11:02 p.m., assisted another agency in the York area.
• Friday at 11:16 p.m., assisted another agency in the York area.
• Saturday at 2:01 a.m., 6:17 p.m., 7:11 p.m., 10:40 p.m., and 11:13 p.m., reports of traffic stops.
• Saturday at 7:43 a.m., report of telephone offenses.
• Saturday at 5:18 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11:33 p.m., reports of medical emergencies in the York area.
• Saturday at 7:13 p.m., report of an accident in the Bradshaw area.
• Sunday at 12:59 a.m., 1:47 a.m., 5:36 a.m., 12:48 p.m., 7:49 p.m., reports of traffic offenses and traffic stops.
• Sunday at 3:41 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Monday at 4:33 a.m., report of a fire in the Henderson area.
York Police Department
• Saturday at 4:20 a.m., report of a parking complaint on N. Nebraska Ave.
• Saturday at 6:52 a.m., report that a car was swerving all over the roadway on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 9:04 a.m., report of a minor accident on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 11:38 a.m., report of a child custody dispute on N. Florida Ave.
• Saturday at 1:17 p.m., report of a traffic stop on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 1:30 p.m., report of suspicious mail on N. Thompson Ave.
• Saturday at 5:37 p.m., report of a parking complaint on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 6:03 p.m., report of an intoxicated man driving on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 6:11 p.m., report of a parking complaint on S. Grant Ave.
•Saturday at 9:09 p.m., report of a possible drunk driver.
• Saturday at 11:27 p.m., report of an assault.
• Sunday at 2:42 a.m., report of a domestic dispute on N. Grant Ave.
• Sunday at 7:30 a.m., report of a stray dog on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Sunday at 11:14 a.m., report of an accident on S> Lincoln Ave.
• Sunday at 12:07 p.m., report of a stray dog on Burlington Ave.
• Sunday at 12:27 p.m., report of someone speeding on a motorcycle with a child.
• Sunday at 3:48 p.m., report of an accident on E. David Drive.
• Sunday at 4:20 p.m., report of a domestic issue.
•Sunday at 5:13 p.m., report that someone was burning materials on S. Kingsley Ave.
