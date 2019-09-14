York County Dispatch
• Wednesday at 12:43 a.m., 1 a.m., 10:26 a.m., 3:18 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 7:03 p.m., 8:06 p.m., 9:04 p.m., reports of traffic offenses and traffic stops.
• Wednesday at 10:31 a.m., report of suspicious activity in the York area.
• Wednesday at 11:09 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Wednesday at 3:33 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Wednesday at 6:54 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Wednesday at 7:06 p.m., report of an accident with injury in the York area.
• Wednesday at 8:08 p.m., received information regarding controlled substances.
• Wednesday at 9:16 p.m., assisted a citizen in the Waco area.
• Wednesday at 10:16 p.m., report of an abandoned vehicle in the Henderson area.
• Thursday at 3:07 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Thursday at 6:18 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Thursday at 8:28 a.m., report of a fire in the Utica area.
• Thursday at 8:45 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Thursday at 9:59 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the Waco area.
• Thursday at 11:24 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Thursday at 11:28 a.m., report of abuse/neglect in the Waco area.
• Thursday at 1:28 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Thursday at 3:56 p.m., report of an accident in the Waco area.
• Thursday at 4:35 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the Fairmont area.
• Thursday at 5:21 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Waco area.
• Thursday at 5:49 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Thursday at 5:50 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the York area.
• Thursday at 6:16 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the Gresham area.
•Thursday at 7:03 p.m., report of telephone offenses.
• Thursday at 7:05 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Benedict area.
• Thursday at 7:18 p.m., report of suspicious activity in the York area.
• Thursday at 8:06 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Waco area.
• Thursday at 9:05 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the York area.
• Thursday at 9:12 p.m., 9:27 p.m. and 10:37 p.m., reports of traffic stops in the McCool area.
• Thursday at 11:32 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Friday at 4:52 a.m., assisted a motorist in the York area.
