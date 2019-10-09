York Police Department
• Friday at 1:37 a.m., report of a suspicious vehicle at E. 19th St.
• Friday at 2:03 a.m., report of an accident on E. Ninth St.
• Friday at 2:08 a.m., report of a dog missing on Commerce St.
• Friday at 4:31 a.m., report of a medical emergency on N. Nebraska Ave.
• Friday at 8:06 a.m., report of someone attempting to get inside a house on W. Nobes Road.
• Friday at 8:32 a.m., report that someone drove off without paying for their gas on E. Nobes Road.
• Friday at 8:50 a.m., report that a woman was out of control, screaming, on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Friday at 11:20 a.m., report that a dog was running loose on W. Fifth St.
• Friday at 1:08 p.m., report that someone drove off without paying for their gas on E. Nobes Road.
• Friday at 2:41 p.m., report that items were stolen on E. David Drive.
• Friday at 3:15 p.m., report that a semi was all over the road, on W. 25th Street and High way 81.
• Friday at 4:26 p.m., report that sheep were running loose on W. Nobes Road.
• Friday at 4:35 p.m., report that someone was lying on the grass in the area of E. Nobes Road and S. Iowa Ave.
• Friday at 7:07 p.m., report that someone was asking men to leave a property on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Friday at 11:24 p.m., report that a man fell and needed emergency medical care.
• Saturday at 6:44 a.m., checked on the welfare of a person on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 7:32 a.m., report that a driver backed into other vehicles on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 12:21 p.m., report that a pair of leggings was stolen from a locker room at York College.
• Saturday at 1:59 p.m., report that a dog was running loose on N. Ohio Ave.
• Saturday at 2:22 p.m., report of a disturbance on Meadow View Drive.
• Saturday at 4:50 p.m., report that a dog was running loose on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 7:38 p.m., report that a semi was parked in the roadway, on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 8:40 p.m., report that a woman was being violent on W. Sixth St.
• Saturday at 9:18 p.m., report of a medical emergency on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 10:32 p.m., report of an issue on W. Fourth St.
• Saturday at 11:31 p.m., report that a fire alarm was activated on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Sunday at 1 a.m., report of a missing dog on E. 10th St.
• Sunday at 7:16 a.m., report of an accident on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Sunday at 7:17 a.m., report that a vehicle had been parked in the same place for a long period of time on N. East Ave.
• Sunday at 9:10 a.m., report that a suspicious man was looking in garages on N. Beaver Ave.
• Sunday at 10:27 a.m., report of criminal mischief on N. Platte Ave.
• Sunday at 12:45 p.m., assisted a motorist on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Sunday at 12:59 p.m., report that a man was yelling on N. Platte Ave.
• Sunday at 1:34 p.m., report of a dog running loose on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Sunday at 3 p.m., report of an injured rabbit on W. Seventh St.
• Sunday at 3:41 p.m., assisted a motorist on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Sunday at 4:42 p.m., report of garbage on a property on N. Grant Ave.
• Sunday at 5 p.m., report of a dog running loose on W. Eighth St.
• Sunday at 5:34 p.m., report of a custody issue on N. Grant Ave.
•Sunday at 9:45 p.m., report that someone could smell marijuana on E. Eighth St.
• Sunday at 11:42 p.m., report that a rabbit had been injured with a dart or an arrow, on W. Seventh St.
• Monday at 1:07 a.m., report of an intoxicated woman on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Monday at 3:25 a.m., report that a woman needed emergency medical care on N. Grant Ave.
• Monday at 3:58 a.m., assisted a motorist on N. Delaware Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.