York County Dispatch
• Tuesday at 11:58 a.m., report of a fire in the Utica area.
•Tuesday at 12:04 p.m., report of a dog running loose in the McCool area.
•Tuesday at 2:58 p.m., report of a dog running loose in the Bradshaw area.
•Tuesday at 4:49 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the Bradshaw area.
•Tuesday at 5:10 p.m., report of abuse in the Benedict area.
•Tuesday at 5:55 p.m., provided a check on the welfare of a person in the Gresham area.
York Police Department
• Tuesday at 8:29 a.m., report of a dog running loose on N. Ohio Ave.
• Tuesday at 9:29 a.m., report of a theft on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Tuesday at 12:08 p.m., report of dog neglect on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Tuesday at 1:41 p.m., report of a domestic issue on N. Platte Ave.
• Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., report of a dog running loose on W. Seventh St.
• Tuesday at 2:40 p.m., report that someone had been bitten by a dog on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Tuesday at 6:02 p.m., report of the smell of smoke on N. Kiplinger Ave.
• Tuesday at 8:37 p.m., report of the smell of marijuana on E. Fifth St.
• Tuesday at 10:48 p.m., received a false alarm.
• Wednesday at 12:12 a.m., received a request for officer assistance.
• Wednesday at 12:22 a.m., report of a reckless driver on S. Lincoln Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.