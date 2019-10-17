York Police Department
• Monday at 12:38 a.m., report of a dog running loose on E. Ninth and N. Wisconsin Ave.
• Monday at 11:13 a.m., report of a possible burglary on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Monday at 11:15 a.m., report of a hospice death.
• Monday at 11:16 a.m., report that someone was refusing to pay for gas on E. Nobes Road.
• Monday at 12:26 p.m., report that someone was driving under the influence on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Monday at 12:45 p.m., received a request to watch for a vehicle.
• Monday at 1:57 p.m., report of a disturbance on N. Lincoln Avenue.
• Monday at 2:27 p.m., report that someone stole a lid from a toolbox.
• Monday at 3:01 p.m., report of a suspicious man on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Monday at 4:33 p.m., report of a cat running loose on Ash Ave.
• Monday at 4:53 p.m., report of a theft on N. Lincoln Ave., as someone was missing medication.
• Monday at 7:21 p.m., report of motorcycles racing in the area of E. 14th St.
• Monday at 7:27 p.m., report that a man was suicidal.
• Monday at 7:45 p.m., report of people racing mopeds through the school yard on N. Indiana Ave.
• Monday at 8:14 p.m., report that someone found a set of keys on E. Sixth St.
• Tuesday at 2:12 a.m., assisted a motorist on E. David Drive.
• Tuesday at 7:40 a.m., report of dogs running loose on N. Thompson Ave.
• Tuesday at 8:57 a.m., report of a cat in an apartment on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Tuesday at 9:17 a.m., report of two dogs running loose in N. Grant Ave.
• Tuesday at 9:32 a.m., report that a man was having mental issues.
• Tuesday at 10:44 a.m., report of stray dogs on S. Delaware Ave.
• Tuesday at 11:57 a.m., report of a dog running loose on E. Nobes Road.
• Tuesday at 12:22 p.m., report that someone ran through a stop sign on N. Indiana Ave.
• Tuesday at 1:41 p.m., report that someone, with a child, was holding up a sign on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Tuesday at 4:15 p.m., report of the theft of electronics on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Tuesday at 4:45 p.m., report that a cat was missing on N. Cowan Ave.
• Tuesday at 4:59 p.m., report of a dog barking on N. Blackburn Ave.
York County Dispatch
• Tuesday at 1:21 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Tuesday at 4:05 a.m., report of a traffic offense in the Waco area.
• Tuesday at 10:50 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Tuesday at 11:38 a.m., report of dogs running loose in the York area.
• Tuesday at 12:52 p.m., report of abuse in the York area.
• Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., report of telephone offenses in the York area.
• Tuesday at 4:49 p.m., report of an accident in the McCool area.
• Tuesday at 5 p.m., report of a disturbance in the Henderson area.
• Tuesday at 5:03 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the York area.
• Tuesday at 5:07 p.m., report of an accident with injury in the York area.
• Tuesday at 5:11 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Tuesday at 5:51 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Tuesday at 7:06 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Tuesday at 8:37 p.m., report of a fire in the York area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.