York County Dispatch
• Monday at 2:05 a.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Monday at 8:30 a.m., report of the theft of services in the Waco area.
• Monday at 10:54 a.m., report of a fire in the York area.
• Monday at 12:05 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Monday at 1:55 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the York area.
• Monday at 5:02 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Monday at 7:01 p.m., report of suspicious activity in the York area.
• Monday at 7:46 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the York area.
• Monday at 7:52 p.m., assisted a motorist in the Hampton area.
• Monday at 7:59 p.m., report of abuse in the Gresham area.
• Monday at 8:15 p.m., assisted an outside agency in the York area.
• Monday at 9:23 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Tuesday at 5:32 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the York area.
• Tuesday at 6:29 a.m., assisted a motorist in the McCool area.
