York County Dispatch
• Tuesday at 1:19 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the Bradshaw area.
• Tuesday at 1:27 a.m., report that someone was driving under the influence in the Bradshaw area.
• Tuesday at 1:32 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the Utica area.
• Tuesday at 3:11 a.m., report of a traffic stop in the Waco area.
• Tuesday at 9:12 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Tuesday at 10:41 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., report of a burglary in the York area.
• Tuesday at 12:17 p.m., report of a missing person.
• Tuesday at 3:16 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Tuesday at 7:08 p.m., assisted at the jail.
• Tuesday at 7:41 p.m., assisted a motorist in the Waco area.
• Tuesday at 8:16 p.m., report of a traffic stop.
• Tuesday at 8:28 p.m., assisted a motorist in the York area.
• Tuesday at 10:25 p.m., assisted an outside agency in the York area.
• Wednesday at 1:48 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Wednesday at 2:09 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the York area.
• Wednesday at 4:39 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
York Police Department
• Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., assisted with an emergency response on E. 19th St.
• Tuesday at 10:11 a.m., report that a pickup in a garage was vandalized on Forest Heights Drive.
• Tuesday at 10:18 a.m., report of the smell of marijuana in the area of N. Delaware Ave.
• Tuesday at 11:04 a.m., report of a suspicious man on E. Sixth St.
• Tuesday at 11:25 a.m., report of an accident on E. Fourth St.
• Tuesday at 12:03 p.m., report of a traffic-related situation on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Tuesday at 3 p.m., report of a sexual assault on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Tuesday at 3:25 p.m., report of suspicious activity on W. Walnut St.
• Tuesday at 4:42 p.m., report of physical harassment on Meadow View Drive.
• Tuesday at 6:19 p.m., report of criminal mischief on N. Platte Ave.
• Tuesday at 6:53 p.m., received a request for an officer to speak to Kindergarteners about safety.
• Tuesday at 6:55 p.m., report that an intoxicated man was refusing to leave a property on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Tuesday at 8:15 p.m., report that people were going through dumpsters on N. Grant Ave.
• Tuesday at 8:43 p.m., report that someone locked their keys in their vehicle.
• Tuesday at 9:04 p.m., report that a man was stalking a woman on N. Beaver Ave.
• Tuesday at 10:07 p.m., report of suspicious activity in the N. Lincoln Ave.
