York County Dispatch
• Tuesday at 5:32 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the York area.
• Tuesday at 6:29 a.m., assisted a motorist in the McCool area.
• Tuesday at 7:39 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Tuesday at 8:16 a.m., report of a theft in the Benedict area.
• Tuesday at 9:17 a.m., report of cattle running loose in the Gresham area.
• Tuesday at 1:13 p.m., report of an issue at a railroad crossing in the Waco area.
• Tuesday at 6:21 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Seward area.
• Tuesday at 7:33 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Gresham area.
• Tuesday at 9 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Tuesday at 9:31 p.m., received information regarding a situation in York.
