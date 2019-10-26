York Police Department
• Wednesday at 1:36 p.m., report of a cat in a trap on E. 25th St.
• Wednesday at 3:57 p.m., report that a street light was not working on N. Lincoln Ave.
•Wednesday at 4:05 p.m., and 4:06 p.m., report of issues on properties on W. 11th St.
• Thursday at 2:03 a.m., report of suspicious activity on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Thursday at 2:16 a.m., report of a medical emergency on W. 26th St.
• Thursday at 8:39 a.m., report that a woman was under the influence on W. Sixth St.
• Thursday at 10:56 a.m., report that cats were in a trap on N. Florida Ave.
• Thursday at 1:16 p.m., report of a fraudulent phone call.
• Thursday at 3:25 p.m., report of a medical emergency on N. Wisconsin Ave.
• Thursday at 3:26 p.m., report that people in trucks were driving recklessly as they were leaving the school.
• Thursday at 3:49 p.m., report that a man and a woman were arguing on N. Platte Ave.
• Thursday at 5:21 p.m., report of a minor accident in the convention center parking lot.
• Thursday at 7:52 p.m., assisted the sheriff’s department on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Thursday at 7:53 p.m., report of a stolen credit card.
• Thursday at 9:39 p.m., report of a reckless driver on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Thursday at 11:04 p.m., received a request for funds for gas.
• Friday at 12:56 a.m., report of a suspicious vehicle on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Friday at 5:05 a.m., report of a disturbance on W. Walnut St.
York County Dispatch
• Wednesday at 5:52 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the Henderson area.
• Wednesday at 6:57 a.m., report of criminal mischief in the York area.
• Wednesday at 8:08 a.m., report of a death in the Gresham area.
• Wednesday at 8:11 a.m., report of a traffic hazard in the McCool area.
• Wednesday at 8:21 a.m., report of a domestic dispute in the McCool area.
• Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., report of a code violation in the Waco area.
• Wednesday at 1:02 p.m., assisted a motorist in the York area.
• Wednesday at 2:14 p.m., report of a hospice death in the Henderson area.
• Wednesday at 3:55 p.m. and 3:56 p.m., reports of code violations in the Benedict area.
• Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the York area.
• Wednesday at 5:21 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Wednesday at 5:21 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Benedict area.
• Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Wednesday at 5:48 p.m., report of abuse in the Henderson area.
• Wednesday at 6:47 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Wednesday at 7:25 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Wednesday at 9:46 p.m., assisted a motorist in the Bradshaw area.
• Thursday at 2:08 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Thursday at 7:57 a.m., assisted an outside agency in the York area.
• Thursday at 8:25 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the York area.
• Thursday at 3:17 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Thursday at 5:18 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the York area.
• Thursday at 6:49 p.m., and 6:58 p.m., reports of code violations in the Gresham area.
• Thursday at 7:06 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Thursday at 8:03 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Bradshaw area.
• Thursday at 9:18 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the Gresham area.
• Thursday at 11:14 p.m., report of a traffic offenses in the Aurora.
