York Police Department
• Friday at 8:45 a.m., report of a stray dog on E. Ninth St.
• Friday at 10:38 a.m., report that someone drove off without paying for gas on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Friday at 11:12 a.m., report of a stray cat with three legs on Edison Ave.
• Friday at 12:37 p.m., report of a missing dog on N. York Ave.
• Friday at 1:24 p.m., report of a rooster disturbing the peace on N. Academy Ave.
• Friday at 2:34 p.m., report that assistance was needed with traffic control on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Friday at 4:08 p.m., report that two dogs were running loose on N. Nebraska Ave.
• Friday at 4:22 p.m., report that someone was being harassed on N. York Ave.
• Friday at 4:42 p.m., report of a lost dog on E. Eighth St.
• Friday at 5:20 p.m., report that a tail light was broken on a vehicle on W. 10th St.
• Friday at 6:04 p.m., report of a noise disturbance on W. Fifth St.
• Friday at 8:15 p.m., report of a theft on E. David Drive.
• Friday at 9:46 p.m., report of a dog running loose on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Friday at 9:54 p.m., report that the city sewer was backing up on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Friday at 10:15 p.m., report of the abuse of a vulnerable adult.
• Friday at 10:27 p.m., report that man sped off on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 2:23 a.m., provide foot patrol on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 1:58 p.m., report that a hood on a semi had been unhatched through criminal mischief.
• Saturday at 2:20 p.m., report of a theft on E. David Drive.
• Saturday at 2:55 p.m., checked on the welfare of a pedestrian on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 4:16 p.m., report that the lights at the interchange were not working.
• Saturday at 8:08 p.m., report that someone cut a cord to Christmas lights on N. Platte Ave.
• Saturday at 8:10 p.m., report that men were arguing on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 11:35 p.m., report of a verbal argument on W. Sixth St.
• Saturday at 11:48 p.m., report of a suspicious man on N. Wisconsin Ave.
• Saturday at 11:50 p.m., report that a man hit a woman on N. Platte Ave.
• Sunday at 10 a.m., assisted an outside agency on the bypass.
• Sunday at 10:40 a.m., report that a child was locked in a car on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Sunday at 12:43 p.m., report that a man and a woman were arguing.
• Sunday at 5:08 p.m., provided assistance on N. Burlington Ave.
• Monday at 1:22 a.m., report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Monday at 2:17 a.m., assisted outside agencies as officers were pursuing a vehicle.
• Monday at 2:30 a.m., report of an accident on N. Blackburn Ave.
