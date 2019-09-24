York County Dispatch
• Saturday at 2:24 a.m., report of a traffic stop in the Waco area.
• Saturday at 2:35 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Saturday at 2:56 a.m., report of a traffic stop in the Waco area.
• Saturday at 11:40 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Saturday at 12:11 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Saturday at 2:58 p.m., report of a dog running loose in the York area.
• Saturday at 3:20 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Waco area.
• Saturday at 6:36 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the Bradshaw area.
• Saturday at 6:38 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the Waco area.
• Saturday at 8:28 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the York area.
• Saturday at 8:43 p.m., assisted an outside agency in the York area.
• Saturday at 8:56 p.m., report of a medical emergency.
• Saturday at 9:24 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Waco area.
• Saturday at 9:31 p.m., report of a dog running loose in the York area.
• Saturday at 9:42 p.m., assisted a motorist in the York area.
• Saturday at 11:20 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Bradshaw area.
• Saturday at 11:51 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the Waco area.
• Saturday at 11:54 p.m., report of a fire in the Bradshaw area.
• Sunday at 12:54 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the Bradshaw area.
• Sunday at 1:51 a.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Sunday at 2:55 a.m., assisted a motorist in the Bradshaw area.
• Sunday at 3:03 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the Seward area.
• Sunday at 6:43 a.m., assisted a motorist in the York area.
• Sunday at 10:03 a.m., report of an accident in the York area.
• Sunday at 10:39 a.m., report of a juvenile-related situation in the Waco area.
• Sunday at 11:03 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the Henderson area.
• Sunday at 1:51 p.m., report of a disturbance in the Seward area.
• Sunday at 2:07 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the Waco area.
• Sunday at 3:27 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Waco area.
• Sunday at 5:41 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
• Sunday at 6:04 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Waco area.
• Sunday at 7:47 p.m., report of a traffic stop in the York area.
York Police Department
• Saturday at 12:01 p.m., report of an accident on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 12:15 p.m., report of a juvenile hit by a vehicle on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 3:15 p.m., report that a purse was found in the creek at Beaver Creek Park.
• Saturday at 6:32 p.m., report of a domestic issue on N. Nebraska Ave.
• Saturday at 8:48 p.m., received information regarding controlled substances.
• Saturday at 9:17 p.m., report of a cow running loose on S. Lincoln Ave.
•Saturday at 10:46 p.m., report that two juvenile females were making obscene gestures to passing trains.
• Saturday at 11 p.m., report of women screaming and breaking windows on S. Lincoln Ave.
• Saturday at 11:11 p.m., report of harassment on N. Nebraska Ave.
• Sunday at 12:05 a.m., report of a vicious dog on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Sunday at 9:35 a.m., report of a theft from a vehicle on E. 18th St.
• Sunday at 11:25 a.m., report of a trailer left sitting on the roadway on N. East Ave.
• Sunday at 1:25 p.m., report of a lost cat on S. Grant Ave.
• Sunday at 2:11 p.m., report of a motor vehicle theft on E. 18th St.
• Sunday at 2:51 p.m., report of criminal trespassing on N. Platte Ave.
• Sunday at 4:12 p.m., report that a dog was left in a car on E. David Drive.
• Sunday at 7 p.m., report of a junk vehicle and tall grass on a property on N. Grant Ave.
• Sunday at 7:38 p.m., report of someone burning trash on W. 19th St.
• Sunday at 8:20 p.m., provided a search of a property per probation request.
• Sunday at 10:27 p.m., report that a man was intoxicated on N. Grant Ave.
• Monday at 3:46 a.m., a man reported that he believed people were going to shoot him on N. Lincoln Ave.
