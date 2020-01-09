York County Dispatch
• Monday at 5:57 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the Waco area.
• Monday at 6:25 a.m., assisted at the jail.
• Monday at 10:20 a.m., checked on the welfare of a person in the York area.
• Monday at 10:49 a.m., assisted a motorist in the McCool area.
• Monday at 11:20 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the Henderson area.
• Monday at 11:56 a.m., report of telephone offenses in the Waco area.
• Monday at 12:38 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Henderson area.
• Monday at 2:34 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Monday at 4:11 p.m., report of traffic offenses in the Utica area.
• Monday at 4:56 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Monday at 5 p.m., report of abuse/neglect in the Henderson area.
• Monday at 5:32 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the McCool area.
• Monday at 7:23 p.m., report of suspicious activity in the McCool area.
• Monday at 7:36 p.m., report of telephone offenses in the York area.
• Monday at 7:46 p.m., report of suspicious activity in the Benedict area.
• Monday at 7:50 p.m., report of suspicious activity in the York area.
• Monday at 8:09 p.m., report of suspicious activity in the Bradshaw area.
• Monday at 8:16 p.m., report of suspicious activity in the York area.
• Monday at 8:41 p.m., checked on the welfare of a person in the Waco area.
• Monday at 9:16 p.m., report of suspicious activity in the York area.
• Monday at 10:02 p.m., report of suspicious activity in the York area.
• Monday at 11:29 p.m., checked on a building for security purposes in the Henderson area.
• Tuesday at 2:14 a.m., assisted an outside agency in the Waco area.
• Tuesday at 5:54 a.m., report of a traffic stop in the McCool area.
York Police Department
• Monday at 10:49 a.m., report that an employee had been terminated at a business and that person’s key needed to be returned.
• Monday at 11:27 a.m., report of criminal trespassing on E. Ninth St.
• Monday at 2:32 p.m., report of a theft on N. Burlington Ave.
• Monday at 2:57 p.m., report of an animal running loose on N. Delaware Ave.
• Monday at 4:20 p.m., report of an animal running loose on N. Academy Ave.
• Monday at 4:24 p.m., report of suspicious activity on N. Grant Ave.
• Monday at 5:44 p.m., report of a motorist being all over the road on N. Lincoln Ave.
• Monday at 5:48 p.m., report that a dog ran out in front of a vehicle and was hit and the owner was being irate with a female on N. Iowa Ave.
• Monday at 7 p.m., report of a drone sighting on Duke Drive.
• Monday at 8:09 p.m., report of a drone sighting on Quail Cove Road.
• Monday at 9:12 p.m., report of a drone sighting on E. Eighth St.
• Monday at 10:08 p.m., report of a drone sighting on E. David Drive.
• Monday at 10:15 p.m., received a request for extra patrol on W. 10th St.
• Monday at 10:33 p.m., report of a missing dog on E. 15th St.
• Monday at 10:43 p.m., assisted a motorist on E. 14th St.
