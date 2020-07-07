YORK – Formal charges have been filed against the 60-year-old York man who is accused of stabbing and strangling a woman late last week and one count is that of attempted second degree murder.
Filings with the York County Court indicate that the York County Attorney’s office has formally charged Mario Reyes with attempted second degree murder (a Class 2 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison), first degree domestic violence (a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison), first degree assault (a Class 2 felony which also carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison) and strangulation (a Class 3A felony which carries a possible maximum of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision).
More details about the near-fatal assault are revealed in the probable cause document filed with the court by an officer with the York Police Department.
In the affidavit, the officer describes how emergency communications received a 911 call at 7:23 p.m., on July 1, from 413 North Beaver Avenue – which resulted in the caller hanging up. Before the caller hung up, however, dispatchers could hear screaming in the background and someone speaking Spanish.
The officer says that upon arrival, he heard a woman screaming.
“Since I heard the screaming, I walked into the residence through the unlocked front door,” the officer wrote, noting that the screaming directed him to the front bedroom.
He says in the affidavit that when he walked through the bedroom doorway (which only had a curtain), he could see Reyes on top of the female victim with “one hand around her neck and one hand around her wrist. I could see blood everywhere. The York Rescue unit also came in at that time. We determined that Mario (Reyes) was not helping (her), it appeared as if he was strangling her. Mario moved his hand from her wrist and had both hands around her neck. When this happened, she stopped screaming.”
The officer pulled Reyes off the victim, according to the affidavit. When asked what happened, Reyes allegedly said, “I hurt (her).”
The affidavit says the officer saw a bloody knife lying on the ground next to Reyes’ right foot and extremely severe injuries to her neck. The officer said it appeared she had been stabbed multiple times. There was also blood splatter all over the room, the document says.
The victim was transported to York General Hospital and then taken by helicopter to another hospital. At the time of her transport, York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said her injuries were considered life threatening. No new information about her condition has been released as of this time.
Reyes’ first court appearance has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, at 2 p.m., in the York County Court.
Assisting the York Police Department with this investigation is the Nebraska State Patrol.
