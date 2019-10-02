YORK – Rachel Church, 27, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, has been charged with assaulting another inmate while she was still incarcerated.
Court documents indicate that Church allegedly assaulted the fellow inmate shortly before Christmas in 2018. Information from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services indicates that she was released from prison on May 5 of this year.
She was serving a one year sentence for possession of a stolen firearm in Lancaster County.
Church also had an earlier stint in prison, from Jan. 19, 2016, until Sept. 20, 2017. During that period, she served the following sentences: delivery of a controlled substance, 20 months, conviction in Lancaster County; attempted delivery of a controlled substance, eight months, conviction in Lancaster County; and attempted assault by a confined person, 18 months, York County.
In this latest case, a preliminary hearing was held and York County Judge Linda Caster-Senff found probable cause in the matter and the case against Church was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
If Church is convicted of this latest charge, she could be facing a possible maximum prison sentence of 20 years in prison as the charge is a Class 2A felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.