YORK – Brittney Jochum, 32, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, has been sentenced to traditional probation in a case involving the assault of another inmate while she was in custody.
Jochum appeared this past week before Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.
She was initially charged with a Class 2 felony, which was later amended to a Class 1 misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement.
When the assault took place, Jochum was serving a two-year sentence for two convictions of possession of methamphetamine out of Lancaster County. She has since been released.
York County Attorney John Lyons said he felt Jochum would be a good candidate for probation.
“This was a fairly minor incident,” said Jochum’s attorney, Deputy York County Public Defender Patrick Tarr.
He said his client continues to take many classes and pursue programming and he “agreed that a term of probation makes the most sense.”
“For priors, you have two convictions of possession of a controlled substance, a theft, making false statements, DUI, MIP, theft, forgery and two infractions for possession of marijuana,” Judge Stecker said to Jochum. “You have an extensive criminal history and you are currently on post-release supervision. You have taken steps to address your behaviors and the probation officers believe you are appropriate for probation given your progress.”
Jochum’s probation term will be two years.
