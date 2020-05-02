YORK – Melinda Tyler, 38, of Norfolk, has admitted to assaulting a prison guard while she was an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York.
She entered her plea this week during arraignment proceedings in the York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.
Tyler is now convicted of assault of a peace officer in the third degree, which is a Class 3A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine, upon conviction.
Information from the Nebraska Department of Corrections indicates that Tyler was serving an 18-month sentence for second offense resisting arrest when the officer assault took place. That conviction came out of Madison County.
Tyler has had previous prison stays as well. She served one year for the possession of methamphetamine and third degree assault and was discharged in January, 2018. She also served a 15-month sentence for possession of methamphetamine and was discharged in June, 2019. And she served one year for theft by unlawful taking and was released in January, 2009.
All of her previous convictions took place in Madison County, where she currently resides.
For this latest conviction, she will be sentenced on June 8.
