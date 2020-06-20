YORK – Melinda Tyler, 38, of Norfolk, who was a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW) in York, has been sent back to prison for an earlier assault on an officer.
She was sentenced this past week by Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.
She earlier pleaded guilty to third degree assault of an officer, which took place while she was incarcerated. This is a Class 3A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.
For this latest conviction, she has been sentenced to one year in prison to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision.
Information from the Nebraska Department of Corrections indicates that Tyler was serving an 18-month sentence for second offense resisting arrest when the officer assault took place. That conviction came out of Madison County.
Tyler has had previous prison stays as well. She served one year for the possession of methamphetamine and third degree assault and was discharged in January, 2018. She also served a 15-month sentence for possession of methamphetamine and was discharged in June, 2019. And she served one year for theft by unlawful taking and was released in January, 2009. All of those previous convictions also took place in Madison County.
