Weather Alert

...WINTRY WEATHER ENDS EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION, MAINLY LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW, BUT ALSO SOME SLEET NEAR AND SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 6. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS ON THE SURFACE OF A TENTH OF AN INCH OR LESS, BUT SOME ELEVATED SURFACES, INCLUDING POWER LINES, COULD RECEIVE CLOSER TO ONE- QUARTER INCH. TOTAL SNOW/SLEET ACCUMULATION LESS THAN ONE-HALF INCH, AND LIKELY BARELY A DUSTING MOST LOCATIONS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, INCLUDING COUNTIES EAST OF THE HIGHWAY 281 CORRIDOR. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY, ALTHOUGH MOST OF THE AREA SHOULD SEE PRECIPITATION END BEFORE THIS. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS IN SOME AREAS. SOME POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STEADY NORTH WINDS GUSTING UP TO AROUND 35 MPH WILL CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY MORNING, PUTTING CONTINUED STRESS ON ICE-COVERED SURFACES SUCH AS POWER LINES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&