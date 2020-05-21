YORK – Stephanie Campos-Reyes, 37, of Ord, is charged with felony second degree assault in a case where she is accused of assaulting another inmate while she was incarcerated at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York.
The case against Campos-Reyes has been bound over to District Court where she is facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, if convicted.
Campos-Reyes served a two-year sentence at the prison in York for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine, after being convicted in Box Butte County.
It was during that term of incarceration that she allegedly assaulted the other inmate.
She was released from prison last November and is currently on post-release supervision.
Arraignment proceedings are pending.
