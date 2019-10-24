YORK – Angela McKinley, 32, who was an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York in January, has been formally charged with second degree assault after allegedly beating another inmate at the prison.
According to the affidavit filed by an investigator from the prison system, a sergeant at the prison heard a verbal altercation between McKinley and another inmate. The sergeant then allegedly saw them get into a fist fight with one another – when they refused to stop as the sergeant commanded, the sergeant deployed pepper spray on them.
The affidavit says at that point, the other inmate fell to the ground and “McKinley grabbed (the other inmate’s) hair, pulled her head up and threw closed first punches to her eyes and nose.”
Eventually, McKinley was restrained.
The assault allegedly happened last January – McKinley was released from prison in February.
She had been serving a sentence of 12-20 years in prison for three convictions of burglary, one conviction of possession of a deadly weapon by a felony and one conviction of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest – all convictions had been in Douglas County. She began her sentence at the York prison on Aug. 23, 2007, and was released on Feb. 16, 2019.
If she is convicted of second degree assault (for this alleged beating of another inmate), she could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison as this charge is a Class 2A felony.
McKinley waived her preliminary hearing and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.