GENEVA – Former York County Public Defender Nancy Waldron has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case where she is accused of felony theft.
According to documents filed with the Fillmore County District Court, “parties have reached a plea agreement and have asked that a hearing be set.”
The entry of plea hearing has been set for Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m., and Waldron has been ordered by the court to appear.
The documents filed with the court do not indicate the terms of the plea agreement or if the charge will be amended.
Currently, Waldron is charged with theft (value over $5,000), which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.
Waldron was charged in the fall of 2018 and in October of that year, her license to practice law was suspended. When her license was suspended, her work as public defender for York County ended.
According to the affidavit filed with the courts, by an investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol, the charge is based on allegations that Waldron took “tens of thousands of dollars while managing and performing legal services for a client.”
The case is being prosecuted by the Nebraska Attorney General’s office.
It is alleged, according to the investigator’s affidavit, that Waldron fraudulently billed two sisters, both in their 90s and living in nursing homes, while she was managing their farming assets as their attorney. An accountant’s review, according to court documents, says “there was no oversight in place when Nancy Waldron paid herself through checks written on the farm bank account and since 2012 (the accountant) determined that she had written checks to herself with little to no oversight from the (farm) checking account, totaling $186,799.”
Investigators said they found discrepancies within a 19-page document Waldron provided outlining her billing for legal services – many of the alleged discrepancies were that Waldron claimed to be representing the farm at a variety of meetings in a variety of locations in Nebraska and doing work for these two particular clients for hours at a time – but the prosecution says she was allegedly defending other clients, in court, as her role as public defender in York County at those exact moments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.