LINCOLN – “A Festival of Books,” sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book, was held at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln.
Among other activities, the Mildred Bennett .Award was presented. This award is presented annually and “recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution to the fostering of the literary tradition in Nebraska.” Mildred Bennett devoted her adult life to preserving the heritage of renowned author Willa Cather in Red Cloud.
The 2019 recipient of the Mildred Bennet Award is Sharon Bishop of Henderson. She was cited for her 32 years of teaching Nebraska literature in her sophomore English class at Heartland Community Schools; for “exceptional support and a long-time commitment to the Nebraska Center for the Book,” where she served on the advisory board 2006-2014, including a term as president; and for her many years of working with the Nebraska Writing Project, serving as a co-director as well as a co-facilitator of summer writing in-services for teachers across the state.
Since retiring in 2011, she has continued this work. She was asked to contribute a chapter in a book titled Writing Suburban Citizenship edited by Dr. Robert Brooke of UNL and was asked to submit a chapter for another book, Literacy Teaching and Learning in Rural Communities, edited by Lisa Eckert and Janet Alsop from Montana. NET Radio asked her to write and record a book review for the program “All About Books.” She also served on a committee that chose 150 Nebraska books to celebrate the sesquicentennial of the state. In 2012, she was inducted, as a charter member, into the Nebraska Arts Educator’s Hall of Fame. She is a member of the advisory board of NELAC, the Nebraska English and Language Arts Council, and serves as the current president and also serves on the advisory board of the Nebraska Literary Heritage Association and is a life-time member of NSEA-R (Nebraska State Education Association – Retired). She has been a member of the Alpha Beta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary sorority for women educators, for 35 years.
In her acceptance of the Bennett Award, she described the many years of field trips to Red Cloud by sophomores in her Nebraska Literature class. She shared some quotes from the journals of the last class that traveled to Red Cloud.
