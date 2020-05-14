Four Corners Health Department reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the District; 3 in York County and 1 in Seward County.
This brings the total COVID-19 cases to 77 in the Four Corners District. York County has 26 positives; Butler County 23; Seward County 19, and Polk County remains at 9.
Of the 77 cases in the Four Corners District, a total of 36 have recovered from the virus.
From this point forward, due to the increased number of cases, we will be issuing local COVID-19 case reports every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday instead of daily. The Four Corners website http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov will be updated daily with current, local COVID-19 case numbers.
