YORK – With another lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, the case count in the Four Corners Health District (Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties) has now reached 18.
Four Corners officials say the latest is that of a man in his 50s in Seward County. He is currently self-isolating at home.
COVID-19 cases in this district includes one death (in Seward County) and eight people have recovered.
York County has had eight, Polk County has had five, Seward County has had four and Butler County has had only one.
As of Thursday morning, the following number of people have been tested in the four-county area: Polk County, 37; Butler County, 36; York County, 82; and Seward County, 83.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease, or who are immune-compromised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.