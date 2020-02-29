YORK – Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, echoed what health professionals are saying all around the country – it’s not a matter of if the Coronavirus will be an issue here, it is a matter of when.
And how everyone responds.
McDougall addressed the county commissioners this week, talking about the most recent alerts and reports from the CDC – and how the global issue is being addressed here.
“As you know, the Nebraska Medical Center is treating some people who have the virus and the United States has declared a public health emergency,” McDougall told the county board. “The risk for us right now of becoming sick is very low. But we are preparing for when it will come here. There is no vaccine on the horizon yet, we haven’t seen things like this happening in years. We don’t know the clinical picture of this because it is a new disease.”
In the Four Corners District, no one has yet to be monitored, “but we are prepared to do that. Our next step is to work with businesses, schools and officials to make sure that pandemic plans are ready to go. If and when it does come, we will try to slow it down. The main thing we’ll stress is supporting people to self-isolate at home which will be very important.”
McDougall said in a separate interview, “We have been in contact since December with medical partners (hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, even EMS) in the district to update them on the evolving situation. Around 2006-2007 we did a couple of years of intensive planning with these partners for pandemic influenza, and they have been updating those plans through the years. With this new COVID-19 (Coronavirus), they are pulling those plans off the shelves and tweaking them to be used for COVID-19.
“Other community partners have been really paying attention to world events and planning for what could occur, especially local schools and critical infrastructure. The York Chamber and YCDC are also actively helping us to reach local businesses to prepare for the effects a pandemic may have on our local community, health and economy.
“I feel very fortunate to call this district my home. As we prepare for the unexpected, I am impressed and thankful for the care and concern our elected officials, medical providers, school officials, business leaders, and other community groups have for the welfare of our residents. Our leaders are taking this seriously, and we have a great community that is planning to take care of each other.”
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and public health partners in the state are asking who have traveled (in the last 14 days) to countries where there has been community transmission of the virus to contact their local health department.
These countries include China, Japan, Iran, Italy, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
By contacting Four Corners and other health departments, individuals can ask for guidance regarding their next steps.
“Informing the local health department of recent travel history is the most direct way to ensure timely medical care if needed and to minimize the potential risk to others,” according to the state department of health.
As McDougall told the commissioners this week, there are common practices that can be done to protect themselves from this particular virus – as well as other respiratory afflictions. These include the practices of washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and using alcohol-based sanitizers if soap and water aren’t available; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with sick people and stay at home if sick; cover noise and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and throwing the tissue in the trash; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
