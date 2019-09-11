YORK – Laura McDougal from the Four Corners Health Department made her regular report for the York County Commissioners this week, which included an update of the mumps outbreak recently experienced in York County.
“We have had 13 cases of the mumps – 12 at a workplace and one at the York Middle School,” McDougal said. “It seems to be tapering off at this point, so that’s good news. The cases have gotten better and hopefully that’s the end of it.
“The bulk of the cases were in a workplace, as I said, and we went in and gave booster shots to everyone, hoping that would take care of it and eliminate it spreading,” McDougal continued. “We are still looking to see if any other cases pop up. We’ve been working with the schools to make parents aware.”
The commissioners asked if the people who contracted the mumps had been previously vaccinated – McDougal said, yes, “the people in our situation had been previously vaccinated. We aren’t sure why we’re seeing it. But it does happen.”
She said a recent large outbreak of mumps in northeast Nebraska was unrelated to the outbreak here in the last few weeks.
