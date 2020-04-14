YORK – On Sunday, two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Four Corners Health District – bringing the district’s number up to seven.
According to Four Corners officials, the two cases confirmed on Sunday included on case in York County and one case in Polk County. Both cases have been identified as community spread.
Community spread is defined as “the spread of the virus to individuals in a particular geographic location who have no known contact with other infected individuals or who have not recently traveled to an area where the disease has any documented cases.”
The other confirmed cases in the district, which were earlier identified, include:
· One case in York County, a man in his 40s, with this case being identified as community spread.
· One case in Polk County, a woman in her 40s who is self-isolating in her home. This case has been identified as community spread.
· One case in Seward County, a man in his 60s, who worked outside the health district where it is believed he contracted the virus. He has been isolating at home since becoming ill. This case was confirmed on April 4.
· One case in York County, related to a case investigation outside the district. This case was confirmed on April 3.
· One case in York County, a man whose case was identified as travel-related. This case was confirmed on March 30 and was the first confirmed case in York County.
That brings the total to four in York County, two in Polk County and one in Seward County. Butler is the only remaining county in the Four Corners Health District where there has not yet been a lab-confirmed case.
Four Corners reiterates that it continues to monitor the situation 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Four Corners Health Department at (877) 337-3573. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
To reduce the spread of the virus, residents need to stay home and practice social distancing (at least six feet between you and another person). Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.
