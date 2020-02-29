Four Corners Health Department (FCHD) and its public health partners continue to closely monitor and prepare for the unfolding outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The virus originated in China however it has now spread to multiple other countries including the United States. While Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officials consider this a serious public health threat, the immediate health risk to the public is considered low at this time. There have been no cases identified in Nebraska residents as of this time.
However, an increase in cases has been reported in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, along with China. Additionally, suspected person-to-person transmission has been detected globally.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 locally, we are asking people who have traveled to these countries, or have had known exposure to the virus in the last 14 days to:
• Contact us at 402-362-2621 for guidance
or
• Self-report to the Nebraska public health online system at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.
If you have had possible exposure to COVID-19 as outlined above and develop cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath, please call ahead to your doctor’s office or medical provider and inform them of the possible exposure. This will keep from spreading the illness to others at the clinic.
People can protect themselves from COVID-19 (and other respiratory infections) by:
- Washing hands often with soap and water. Wash for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your nose and mouth with you cough or sneeze.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home if you are sick.
Other ways to prevent getting sick can be to do what is called “social distancing”. This is done by creating more space between yourself and others. Other examples can be to not shake other’s hands, or maybe consider staying home to watch a movie rather than going out. For more specific examples of this please see: CDC Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (https://www.cdc.gov/nonpharmaceutical-interventions/)
What we know about COVID-19 continues to change and recommendations may be updated frequently. For more information on COVID-19, as well as state and federal response, please visit:
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Main Page (http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx)
CDC COVID-19 Main Page (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html)
Special Guidance for Employers:
You are encouraged to review and update any pandemic illness plans or policies. Please communicate special instructions regarding absences to employees before the situation arises. Please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/guidance-business-response.html for CDC’s Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to COVID-19.
Special Guidance for Community Leaders:
Please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/preparing-communities.html for information from CDC on Preparing Communities for Potential Spread of COVID-19.
For more information about the Coronavirus Outbreak please call Four Corners Health Department at (402) 362-2621 or toll free 877-337-3573. Or send email to info@fourcorners.ne.gov. Visit our website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
