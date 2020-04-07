YORK – The Four Corners Health Department (which serves Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties) has reported its third confirmed case of COVID-19. This case is in Seward County.
The new case, health officials say, is of a man in his 60s who worked outside the health district where it is believed he contracted the virus. He has been isolating at home since becoming ill.
The other two cases include a woman in her 30s in York County, which officials are saying “is related to a case investigation outside the district” and a man in his 50s in York County whose situation was determined to be travel-related.
Four Corners continues to stress ways to limit the spread of the virus:
· Stay home if you feel unwell
· Practice social distancing (at least 6 feet between you and another person)
· Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer
· Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze
· Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
· Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.
“Symptoms of the disease include a fever, cough, or shortness of breath. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, call your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling. Please notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the COVID-19. It’s important that you call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.