YORK -- The number of healthier workplaces is growing in the Four Corners District, which includes the counties of Butler, Polk, Seward, and York.
More worksites know the value of taking steps to make their place a better place to work.
In 2019, 42 Nebraska businesses received the Governor’s Award for their efforts in making their workplace healthier. These 42 businesses represented 24 communities. Four of the 24 are within the Four Corners District! A total of 466 awards have been given in Nebraska since the program began 12 years ago.
Congratulations to these 2019 award recipients:
• Breeza Industrial in Utica,
• Timpte Inc. in David City,
• East Butler Public Schools in Brainard, and
• York General in York.
Leaders and the staff in each of these organizations have taken intentional steps toward making it easier for their employees to make healthy changes.
Three of these organizations: Breeza Industrial, Timpte, Inc. and York General have been partners with Four Corners in worksite wellness through the Take Heart Live Smart Worksite program of Four Corners Health Department. This program helps worksites look afresh at their business and make changes that support the health of their employees and the worksite. Healthy workers lead to a healthy business, which also is good for families and the town.
The award was started to celebrate those Nebraska worksites who make the health of their staff a priority. Programs that practice a comprehensive worksite wellness format increase their ability to achieve this award. A comprehensive plan includes assessing the employees’ needs, creating and implementing a wellness plan to address the priority needs, and evaluating the program to see how the health of the employees has improved.
Nebraska worksites can learn more about the Governor’s Wellness Award at https://cip-dhhs.ne.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=WJCR98KTXT Awards are given once a year and are good for three years. The Office of the Governor, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska Safety Council/WorkWell all work together to offer this award to worksites. The Nebraska Worksite Wellness Toolkit is a great aid for worksites and can be found at http://dhhs.ne.gov/WorkplaceWellnessToolkit/Pages/Start.aspx
Four Corners knows the value of a healthier workplace and has a program to offer businesses. To learn more about how Four Corners can help build your program, call 402-362-2621 or toll free at 877-337-3573. Send email to info@fourcorners.ne.gov. Think about how you can have a healthier place to work!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.