YORK – A fourth person, Jeffrey McGregor, has filed candidacy to run for a seat on the York City Council.
There are four seats up for election on the city council this year. So far, there are four candidates – Jerry Wilkinson, Steve Postier, Mat Wagner and McGregor.
The position of York mayor is also up for election this year. So far, there are two candidates—Barry Redern and Ron Mogul.
Filings for these races must take place within the timetable for the Primary Election. That means incumbents have to file by Feb. 18 and non-incumbents have to file by March 1.
Other local races that require candidate filings within that same time frame are those for Henderson City Council, Henderson mayor, Heartland School Board, York School Board and the McCool School Board.
So far, these are the filings for those races:
• Matt Holthe for York School Board.
• Steve Gerken and Michele Schwartz for McCool School Board.
• Gary Braun for the Heartland School Board.
• Mike Yoder for Henderson mayor.
While village board candidates do not have to file until summer, interested persons certainly can do so now if they choose.
For the race for Waco Village Board, Todd Bauder has filed.
For the race for Gresham Village Board, Danny Foster and Joy Menke have filed.
Interested persons who want to file candidacies may do so at the York County Clerk’s office, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.
