YORK – There are now four people running for the Gresham Village Board, as Kimberly Sheehan filed her candidacy with the York County Clerk’s office.
She joins three other people who have already filed – Colton Luettel, Danny Foster and Joy Menke.
Village board candidacies do not have to be filed until summer deadlines, as those races automatically go to the General Election. However, candidates can still file now if they choose to do so.
That’s been the case also with the Waco Village Board, for which two people have filed their candidacies for this election cycle – Todd Bauder and Carl Gordon.
Meanwhile, filings continue for races that are on the deadline schedule for the May Primary Election. Regarding the races in which candidates must file in that schedule, incumbents must file by Feb. 18 and non-incumbents must file by March 2.
There are a number of local races that carry Primary Election filing deadlines.
When it comes to the county commissioner races (there are two this year, in Districts 2 and 5), these are partisan in nature and will be included on the Primary ballot regardless of the number of candidates. District 2 Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin and District 5 Commissioner Jack Sikes have filed to run again. So far, they are unopposed.
There are a number of local races that carry Primary Election filing deadlines, but whether they appear on the May ballot depends on how many candidates there are – for those races to be included on the May ballot, the number of candidates must be more than double the available seats.
Those races include:
• For York School Board. So far, Amie Kopcho and Matt Holthe have filed.
• For York Mayor. So far, there are two candidates: Barry Redfern and Ron Mogul.
• For York City Council. So far, there are four candidates: Jerry Wilkinson, Steve Postier, Jeffrey McGregor and Matt Wagner.
• For McCool School Board. So far, there are two candidates: Steve Gerken and Michele Schwartz.
• For Heartland School Board. So far, there is one candidate: Gary Braun.
• For Henderson Mayor. So far, there is one candidate: Mike Yoder.
• For Henderson City Council. So far, there are no candidates.
People interested in filing candidacies for local races may do so with the York County Clerk’s office, which is located on the main floor of the York County Courthouse.
