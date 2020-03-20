YORK – York Public Schools will be offering free sack meals for breakfast and lunch, due to the school closure caused by the COVID-19 virus.
Meals will be distributed starting Monday, March 23, on the east side of York Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, until school resumes. Meals will be distributed in a drive-through manner. Everyone is asked to pull into the east parking lot of the York Middle School and meals will be brought to your vehicle.
YPS will provide one sack lunch for the current day and one sack breakfast for the next day per student. On Friday, YPS will distribute meals for Friday lunch, Saturday and Sunday breakfast and lunch, and Monday breakfast.
This program is for children ages 1 to 18 that live in the York School District. No adult meals will be distributed.
In order for them to have enough meals available please complete the form at this link: Meal Distribution - COVID-19 (https://forms.gle/Fi4g8mQ4F3JzBh4p8). You only need to complete this survey once. If you do not have access to this link please contact one of the schools to get on the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.