YORK – Lawrence B. Garner, 60, of Friend changed his plea this week in a case that originally began as five felonies, three misdemeanors and an allegation of him being a habitual criminal, involving drugs, credit card fraud and assault on an officer.
He appeared in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.
According to court documents, the York Police Department was dispatched to a business location at the York interchange on the report of a man trying to pass checks with the same numbers that appeared to be fraudulent and it was believed the checks were bad.
When officers arrived, the man (Garner) fled the scene. He was apprehended and taken to jail.
On his person, jail officials said they found prescription pills and a pipe with methamphetamine residue.
In the vehicle, the police said they found a bag of marijuana, numerous checks from two separate businesses, a pipe with marijuana, a wallet containing identification belonging to other individuals, credit and debit cards belonging to other people, two pipes with residue of methamphetamine, a digital scale and another prescription medication.
Garner was charged with criminal possession (of more than four) financial transaction devices, a Class 2A felony; possession with the intent to distribute an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; second degree forgery, a Class 2 misdemeanor; assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; obstruction of a police officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and the prosecution is seeking a habitual criminal enhancement.
As part of a plea agreement, those charges were amended to: criminal possession of a financial transaction device, a Class 2A felony; third degree assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Garner pleaded no contest to the remaining charges and will be sentenced after a pre-sentence report is completed.
He is facing the possibility of a maximum of 25 years in prison, along with 18 months of post-release supervision if incarceration is part of the sentencing.
