YORK -- Fresh flowers in autumn colors decked the tables courtesy of hostesses Sonya Burgener and Jan Taylor at Chances R on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Lunch was enjoyed by 36 members after a thoughtful grace delivered by Carolyn Withee.
The short business meeting featured Pledge of Allegiance, minutes and treasurer’s report. President Bonnie Wilson reminded members that dues are meant to be paid this month and next month to prepare for the local charity gifts given in December. Her ending thought for the day: “Silence is golden unless you have grandchildren; then it is just plain suspicious.”
Birthday donations were given by Carolyn Withee, Sue Powers and Lora Boyer.
Bridge winners were Jeanne Huff, Pat Carpenter and Charlene Boyle.
Pitch winners were Carolyn Withee, Sharon Heath and Mary Crawford.
Next month’s hostesses will be Jane Blair and Charlene Boyle on Oct. 2.
