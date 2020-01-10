YORK – The Friendship Club held their first meeting of the new year.
New officers were thanked with applause: 1st Vice President Susan Gale, 2nd Vice President Claudia Braden , Treasurer Betty Fredericks plus returnees President Bonnie Wilson and Secretary Beverly Bornschlegl. Then 30 members enjoyed a salad bar lunch on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Chances R. Hostesses were Cheryl Roode and Susan Gale who led with a prayer before the meal.
The Pledge of Allegiance began the business meeting. First Vice President Susan Gale presided in the absence of President Bonnie Wilson. Minutes covered the regular Dec. 4 meeting plus the annual officers’ meeting on Dec. 18. The secretary also announced that copies of the new annual program folders are available for each member. The treasurer’s report included the amounts sent to selected charities this year: Avenue of Flags, Meals on Wheels and Blue Valley. Mary Crawford moved to pay the bill for printing costs, seconded by Lora Boyer and passed unanimously. A thank you was read from Ann Philson on behalf of Meals on Wheels. The thought for the day was, “The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone but the things you do for others remain as your legacy.”
A birthday donation was given by Pat Dahlin, Grace Bondegard and Lois Smith.
Bridge winners were Carol Penner, Jayne Jackson and Grace Bondegard.
Pitch winners were LeeAnn McGregor, Jan Hedrick and Mary Crawford.
Next month’s meeting will be on Feb. 5, with Jeanne Huff and Bonnie Maring as hostesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.